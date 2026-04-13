US decision to blockade Strait of Hormuz makes zero sense — Spanish defense minister

MADRID, April 13. /TASS/. Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles believes the US decision to blockade the Strait of Hormuz is illogical.

"We advocate de-escalation and understand that any war or conflict must always be resolved through diplomatic means," the minister said in an interview with TVE. Commenting on US President Donald Trump's threats to block the Strait of Hormuz, she noted: "Since this war began, nothing has made sense." "Nobody knows the reason why this war, which was supposed to be quick, started," the minister added. "I think it's senseless, lacks logic."

Earlier, the American leader announced that the navies of the US and other countries were beginning a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.