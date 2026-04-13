FACTBOX: US decides to impose naval blockade on Iran

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. On April 13, the United States will launch a naval blockade of Iran, preventing ships from entering the Islamic Republic’s ports or leaving its shores, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced.

TASS has compiled the key details of the situation.

US statements

- US President Donald Trump said the US Navy, along with naval forces from other countries, is beginning a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

- According to him, the United States plans to impose a full naval blockade on Iran, similar to measures previously taken against Venezuela.

- Trump said he believes Iran will eventually return to the negotiating table and accept Washington’s demands.

- He also said Iran would abandon its nuclear ambitions in the near future.

- US forces will continue strikes against Iran if it does not agree to US terms, he added.

- Trump stated that some NATO countries may assist Washington in operations related to the Strait of Hormuz.

- On April 13 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. GMT), the US military will launch the blockade, restricting vessels heading to or departing from Iranian ports, CENTCOM said.

- The blockade will apply to all vessels, regardless of country, entering or leaving Iranian ports or coastal areas.

- The US Navy will not interfere with vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz if they are not traveling to or from Iranian ports, CENTCOM added.

Iran’s position

- The Iranian Embassy in Thailand called Trump’s decision to impose a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz "ridiculous."

- The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it would treat the approach of military vessels to the strait as a violation of the ceasefire.

- The IRGC stressed that the strait remains open for the safe passage of civilian vessels under special regulations.

- At least two US Navy destroyers failed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, Press TV reported.

- According to the report, US ships attempted to transit the strait but were intercepted by Iranian naval forces and forced to turn back.

- The US decision to impose a blockade is illegal and amounts to piracy, said Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters.

- No port in the Persian Gulf will remain safe if Iranian ports are threatened, he added.

- The ban on ships linked to the United States and Israel passing through the Strait of Hormuz remains in force, according to Zolfaghari.

- US ships should leave the Persian Gulf, as their presence undermines stability, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, a representative of Iran’s supreme leader in India, told reporters.

- He said the situation in the Strait of Hormuz remains tense due to aggressive actions by the United States and Israel.

- Ilahi also called on the international community to help end the conflict.

Global response

- The United Kingdom will not participate in the US military mission in the Strait of Hormuz, Sky News reported.

- The UK and France, along with other countries, will seek to restore shipping in the strait, the office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said after his call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

- The UK will not send warships to support US efforts but will deploy minesweepers to the region, The Telegraph reported.

- Japan has not yet decided whether its Self-Defense Forces will join the US-led blockade, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said.

- Australia is not considering participation in the blockade, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Matt Thistlethwaite said.

- France will not support military operations aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, including US proposals to clear mines before the end of the conflict, French Minister Delegate for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad said in an interview with LCI.