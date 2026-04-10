US-Iran talks in Islamabad may take two-three days — supreme leader’s envoy

NEW DELHI, April 10. /TASS/. Talks between Iran and the United States in Pakistan may last for two or three days, Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, the Supreme Leader’s envoy, told TASS.

"Maybe for two days, three days, they (the delegations - TASS) will negotiate, then they will go back to their country to have more negotiate discussion with their officials," he said.

However, in his words, a two-week truce will not be enough to reach final solutions. He also said that the ceasefire should be extended in case the sides reach accord during the Islamabad talks. "They have to expand this ceasefire. Because there are a lot of things which should be negotiated with the United States of America. And if they (the delegations - TASS) reach some agreement, they can expand this ceasefire more, and they continue their negotiation. I think two weeks are not enough," Elahi stressed.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations. These include adherence to the principle of non-aggression, Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment within the country, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, the payment of compensation, and the withdrawal of US forces from the region. Trump stated that the decision was made based on Iran’s willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" provided that no strikes are launched against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the parties, invited them to negotiate on April 10. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, the talks are expected to be direct.