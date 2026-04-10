Iran seen as winner in conflict with US, Turkish politician says

ANKARA, April 10. /TASS/. Iran can already be considered the winner in the conflict with the US because Washington has no political and economic options left to continue military operations, Hakan Topkurulu, deputy chairman of Turkey’s Vatan party, told TASS.

"I think Iranian officials will eventually come to Islamabad to engage in direct communication with the Americans. After all, both countries recognize each other’s governments. As for how the talks will impact the course and outcome of the war, it’s absolutely clear that Iran is the winner. Why? Because the United States has neither economic nor political means and resources to continue this war," the politician pointed out.

According to him, Iran "has been brilliant at resisting imperialist aggression." "The US thought it would conquer Iran in a few days. But it did not succeed in doing that even after 40 days of war; moreover, it lost its combat capabilities. The aircraft carriers that used to make the US a naval hegemon have turned out to be useless this time. The US had to withdraw its biggest ships from the region. All this marks a serious military defeat for the US. It was also a common belief that F-35s and other aircraft are invisible and undetectable, but Iran managed to overcome the enemy here, too," Topkurulu noted.

Speaking of the US-Iran war in general, he emphasized that "this attack is an important proof that the situation in the world is changing." "We are entering a period when a multipolar world order is starting to emerge. It’s still hard to say what the result will be because the process continues to unfold. The initial expectation was that BRICS nations would be on one side and the US would be on the other, together with the countries of the transatlantic community. However, it seems the US is moving towards global isolation. Europe has begun to form another pole. Perhaps, Africa, South America and West Asia will also form their poles, and even launch their own currencies," the politician added.