MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has called for "neutralizing" political forces that are allegedly seeking to create chaos in the country’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.

"We need to maximally neutralize those who really do want a crisis in parliament," the Obshchestvennoye media outlet quoted him as saying.

However, the report didn’t cite him as outing any person in particular, saying only that the crisis in parliament is being instigated by those who want to destabilize the work of the government "in their own interests." He reportedly slammed calls for establishing a coalition of national unity or holding elections as "sending wrong signals to partners" about problems inside the country.

Since last year, the media has been reporting about problems inside Ukraine’s parliament. Many lawmakers blame the Zelensky office for turning the Rada "into a conciliation committee" and refuse to take part in its work. As a result, the ruling Servant of the People party’s faction has for some time now not been able to garner enough votes to pass a range of unpopular bills regarding financing from Western partners.

Amid this situation, the opposition has on numerous occasions called for dissolving the cabinet and forming a government of national unity. Thus, this topic was raised in November 2025, when a large-scale corruption scheme involving former and incumbent ministers and Zelensky’s inner circle was exposed. Early last year, Zelensky, in turn, imposed sanctions against the leader of the European Solidarity opposition party, Petr Poroshenko (designated in Russia as an extremist and terrorist). A criminal case on charges of attempted bribery of lawmakers was opened against the leader of the Batkivshchina opposition party, Yulia Timoshenko. Both leaders claim they are being politically persecuted.