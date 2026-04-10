Israel agrees to hold talks with Lebanon under US pressure — media

TEL AVIV, April 10. /TASS/. The Israeli authorities agreed to hold talks with Lebanon in Washington next week because of pressure from the United States, Israel’s Kan radio station reported, citing sources.

According to the media outlet, the talks will focus on establishing a ceasefire and disarming Hezbollah units. Meanwhile, Israel reserves the right to carry out retaliatory strikes if Hezbollah attacks the Jewish state.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that he had issued orders to launch direct talks with Lebanon "as soon as possible." According to the Axios news website, the talks are expected to be held in Washington next week, with both parties represented by their ambassadors to the US.