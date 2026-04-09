Iran to open Hormuz if US stops its aggression, senior diplomat says

LONDON, April 9. /TASS/. Iran is ready to open the Strait of Hormuz for the safe passage of ships as soon as the United States ends its aggression in the Middle East, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh told the BBC in an interview.

"We will provide security for safe passage if the US withdraws its aggression," he said.

Earlier, the senior Iranian diplomat called Israeli strikes on Lebanon a "grave violation" as he urged the United States to choose whether it wants war or peace in the Middle East.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy made it obligatory for all ships planning to cross the Strait of Hormuz to follow two alternative routes proposed by Tehran to avoid potential collisions with mines. The directive issued by the Navy of Iran’s elite army unit specifies two alternative routes, both passing through the waters near Larak Island.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations. Trump stated that the decision was made based on Iran’s willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" provided that no strikes are launched against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the parties, invited them to negotiate on April 10. According to the Iranian public broadcaster, the talks are expected to be face-to-face.

Meantime, a source familiar with the matter told TASS that talks between the US and Iran in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad will begin on Saturday and are expected to last several days.