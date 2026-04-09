Peace requires ending US hostilities, respecting Iran's sovereignty — Iranian envoy

ASHGABAT, April 9. /TASS/. A lasting peace between the United States, Israel, and Iran can be achieved by bringing an end to aggression against the Islamic Republic and by respecting its territorial integrity, Tehran’s ambassador to Turkmenistan, Ali Mojtaba Rouzbahani, said.

"The most realistic path to peace is a definitive end to hostilities, respect for Iran's territorial integrity, and recognition of our people's legitimate rights," the embassy’s press office quoted Rouzbahani as saying. "History testifies Iran has never sought war; yet, just as it acts in dignified diplomacy, it will firmly and decisively defend its values and sovereignty on the battlefield of defense against any hostile actions."

The ambassador noted that forty days have passed since the new aggression by Israel and the United States against Iran's territorial integrity and national sovereignty began. "The Iranian people are commemorating the fortieth day since the martyrdom of His Eminence Ayatollah Khamenei, the wise Supreme Leader of the Revolution, mentor of ethics and religious doctrine, and mourning the 168 innocent schoolgirls of Minab and their teachers," the diplomat said. "The blood of the martyrs of these forty sacred days of defense is immense support for our diplomats on the negotiating front."

According to Rouzbahani, Iran’s military strength has forced the adversary to retreat politically. "The US agreement to a ceasefire based on Iran's ten-point framework plan is evidence of the enemy's capitulation to Tehran's legitimate demands," the ambassador added.

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations. Trump stated that the decision was made based on Iran’s willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" provided that no strikes are launched against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the parties, invited them to negotiate on April 10. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, the talks are expected to be face-to-face.