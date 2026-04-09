Israel exerts key influence on US policy toward Iran — expert

THE HAGUE, April 9. /TASS/. Israel’s influence remains one of the key factors in shaping US foreign policy toward Iran, Dutch political scientist and former University of Sussex professor Kees van der Pijl told a TASS correspondent.

"In the 1990s, a bloc of Atlanticists and Zionists formed in US and Israeli political circles, linking the two countries and relegating the EU to a secondary position in terms of influence on US policy. It is this bloc that continues to shape the Middle East policies of the US and Israel," he said. According to the expert, the actions of the two states in this area are extremely closely intertwined. In this regard, van der Pijl believes that the US leadership’s next steps regarding Iran should consider the "Israeli factor."

On April 7, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran. According to him, the parties have resolved nearly all contentious issues, and Washington views Tehran’s 10-point proposal as a working basis for further negotiations. These include adherence to the principle of non-aggression, Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, uranium enrichment within the country, the lifting of primary and secondary sanctions, the payment of compensation, and the withdrawal of US forces from the region. Trump stated that the decision was made based on Iran’s willingness to open the Strait of Hormuz. In turn, Tehran agreed to cease "defensive attacks" provided that no strikes are launched against Iran. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is mediating between the parties, invited them to negotiate on April 10. According to the Iranian state broadcaster, the talks are expected to be face-to-face.