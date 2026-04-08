UN Secretary-General’s envoy arrives in Iran to discuss conflict resolution

UNITED NATIONS, April 8. /TASS/. The Personal Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for the Middle East conflict, Jean Arnault, has arrived in Iran to facilitate a comprehensive and lasting resolution of the conflict, the office of the UN Secretary-General has reported to journalists.

Acting on behalf of the Secretary-General, he is visiting countries in the region to support efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the conflict. The envoy welcomes the agreement reached with the mediation of Pakistan and other partners, including a temporary ceasefire, which creates space for diplomacy, the Secretary-General’s office noted.

During his visit, Arnault will hold consultations with Iranian officials to hear their views on next steps and will reaffirm the UN’s commitment to a peaceful settlement. The envoy expressed hope that all leaders will choose the path of peaceful conflict resolution and the protection of civilians in accordance with the UN Charter and international humanitarian law.