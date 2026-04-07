Death toll from floods, landslides in Afghanistan exceeds 130 — news agency

ISLAMABAD, April 7. /TASS/. The death toll from floods and landslides caused by torrential rains in Afghanistan has risen to 132, with 192 more people injured, Xinhua reported, citing Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority.

The agency said the severe weather, which has lasted 12 days, has completely or partially destroyed 5,400 buildings. A large number of livestock were also lost. Rescue and humanitarian teams dispatched to the hardest-hit areas are carrying out thorough assessments of the damage.