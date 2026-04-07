US attacks on Iranian power plants to further undermine transatlantic ties — newspaper

BRUSSELS, April 7. /TASS/. US attacks on Iranian power facilities could further deteriorate transatlantic relations, which are already in crisis following the US administration's statements about Greenland, Politico reported.

According to the newspaper, new retaliatory strikes by Iran against oil production infrastructure in Persian Gulf countries could exacerbate the energy crisis that has led to fuel rationing in some EU countries.

On March 26, US President Donald Trump announced a 10-day suspension of strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure, until 8:00 p.m. on April 6 (12:00 a.m. GMT on April 7). According to Axios, the US leader extended the deadline for a potential deal with Iran by one day. This is how the news outlet interpreted Trump’s Truth Social post, in which the president wrote without further explanation: "Tuesday, 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (12:00 a.m. GMT on April 8 - TASS)." On Monday, the US leader threatened to destroy all bridges and power plants in Iran and impose harsher consequences.