All countries to pay toll for passing through Strait of Hormuz — agency

TEHRAN, April 6. /TASS/. Each and every country will have to pay a "security toll" to ensure the unimpeded passage of their ships through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s NourNews agency reported.

"Permissions for safe passage through the strait will be issued to friendly countries only if all security tolls are paid, and no country will be an exception," a source told the media outlet. He added that the new rules would strictly apply to all non-hostile countries, including friendly ones, as part of Iran’s strategy to partially offset damage from enemy aggression by collecting a security toll in the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump threatened on April 5 that Iran’s energy and civilian infrastructure would be targeted by strikes unless the Strait of Hormuz was reopened by April 6.