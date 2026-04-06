Diplomat says over 80 universities, libraries hit by US-Israeli strikes in Iran

DUSHANBE, April 6. /TASS/. More than 80 universities, research centers, and libraries across Iran have suffered US and Israeli fire since the conflict broke out in February, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic in Tajikistan Alireza Haqiqian said.

"Attacks on universities and research centers more than anything else expose the antihuman nature of [Iran’s] adversaries. Since the hostilities began and until this point, the American and Zionist (Israeli - TASS) aggressors have delivered attacks on more than 30 universities, several research centers, as well as 55 libraries across Iran," he revealed in opening remarks at the 3rd International Festival-Exhibition of Foreign Universities in Dushanbe.