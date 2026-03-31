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Hezbollah launches over 50 projectiles, drones at northern Israel

According to the movement, the targets were attacked with "a barrage of advanced missiles and a swarm of attack drones"

BEIRUT, March 31. /TASS/. Members of the Hezbollah Shia movement have carried out strikes on the Israeli army’s positions and settlements in the Upper and Lower Galilee, launching over 50 projectiles and drones.

"The resistance forces are announcing the start of Operation Khyber 2 to protect Lebanon and its people and respond to the bombardment of civilians, the displacement of people and the demolition of homes," the movement said in a statement on Telegram.

According to Hezbollah, the targets that were attacked with "a barrage of advanced missiles and a swarm of attack drones" included the Stella Maris naval base on the northern coast of Israel, as well as military facilities southeast of Haifa and near Acre. A number of settlements also came under fire.

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