Israeli army reports attacking about 40 military production facilities in Tehran

TEL AVIV, March 30. /TASS/. Over the past two days, the Israeli Air Force has attacked approximately 40 weapons production facilities in and around Tehran, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) press service reported.

During these raids, more than 80 bombs were dropped on the Iranian weapons production sites, the IDF reported. The targets included a site where long-range anti-aircraft missiles were assembled; a manufacturing facility for components for anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles; and a complex for the production, research, and development of ballistic missile engines.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria were also hit.