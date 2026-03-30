Iran reports number of tourist sites, museums damaged in US-Israeli aggression

TEHRAN, March 30. /TASS/. More than 60 visitor locations, including hotels, have been damaged in US and Israel strikes in 10 provinces across Iran, the Islamic republic’s Ministry of Culture reported.

Also, 50 museums have been damaged, the ministry noted.

"Fifty museums, including 14 Saadabad [palace] complex museums and seven museums affiliated with the Golestan Palace, have been damaged across the country," the Iranian government quoted the ministry as saying in a statement.

Golestan is one of the oldest palace complexes in the capital of the Islamic Republic. It served as the residence of shahs from the Qajar dynasty, who came to power in Iran in the late 18th century. From Persian, the name Golestan translates as "Palace of Flowers." Since 2013, it has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.