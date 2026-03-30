Iranian army to prevent repetition of US, Israeli aggression — acting top defense official

TEHRAN, March 30. /TASS/. The Iranian armed forces will continue their policy of deterring US and Israeli aggression, Acting Defense Minister Major General Seyyed Majid Ibn Reza told his Turkish counterpart Yasar Guler.

"Iran will continue with all its might to punish the aggressors, establish effective deterrence, and ensure that war and aggression do not recur," the IRNA news agency quoted him as saying.

According to the general, "the attack by the US and the Zionist regime left the Islamic Republic of Iran with no choice but to defend itself."