US could quickly shut down any move to charge fees in Strait of Hormuz — Trump

WASHINGTON, March 30. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said that, if necessary, Washington could quickly put an end to a reported Iranian plan to collect fees from ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

"I’d have to find out if that is true. <...> We could close that up in two minutes. We could close that up so fast, your head would spin," he told reporters aboard his plane on route from West Palm Beach, Florida, to Washington. The US president was returning to the White House from his Mar-a-Lago residence, where he had spent the weekend.

Earlier, The Wall Street Journal reported that Iran’s demands to the US include a "new order" for the Strait of Hormuz that would allow Tehran to collect fees from ships that transit the waterway, as Egypt does with the Suez Canal.