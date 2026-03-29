Serbian president plans to discuss extension of gas agreement on Monday

BELGRADE, March 30. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic plans to discuss the extension of the gas deal on Monday morning.

"Tomorrow we have important talks. As for me, at 9:00 a.m. Serbian time (7:00 a.m. GMT - TASS), on the gas agreement. So there will be a lot of important and not always simple news," Vucic said in an address to the nation.

Earlier, the Serbian leader announced his intentions to get in touch with Russian President Vladimir Putin "in the coming days" to discuss the extension of the gas contract. The current agreement for supplies of gas from Russia to Serbia expires on March 31.