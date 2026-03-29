NORAD F-16 fighter jets intercept aircraft near residence of US president

NEW YORK, March 30. /TASS/. US F-16 fighter jets intercepted a civilian aircraft that violated restricted airspace near US President Donald Trump’s residence in Florida on Sunday, the North American Aerospace Defense Command reported.

"North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) F-16 fighter aircraft <...> intercepted a general aviation aircraft over Palm Beach, Florida, on March 29, 2026. The civilian aircraft violated the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) at approximately 1:15 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (5:15 p.m. GMT - TASS). The aircraft was safely escorted out of the area by NORAD aircraft," the command’s statement reads.

NORAD said it used dispensed flares to draw the pilot’s attention during the interception.

At the same time, a local CBS affiliate reported that a drone flew too close to Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday, prompting a temporary suspension of operations. The incident did not disrupt the US leader’s plans, as he was at a golf club at the time, the news outlet noted.