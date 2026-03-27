Cuba condemns US, Israel actions against Iran as UN Charter violation

SHYMKENT, March 27. /TASS/. Havana considers the actions of the United States and Israel against Iran as a blatant violation of the UN Charter and international law, Cuban Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Oscar Perez-Oliva Fraga said.

"We want to emphasize our strongest condemnation of the aggression of the United States and Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which constitutes a violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, a blatant breach of the Charter of the United Nations and international law," he told the Eurasian inter-governmental council’s expanded-format meeting in Shymkent, southern Kazakhstan.

"This irresponsible action sabotages international diplomatic efforts in the negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program for the second time," the Cuban deputy prime minister noted.

Perez-Oliva added that Havana joins international appeals to stop the aggression against Tehran and urges preserving the principle of good neighborliness and avoiding further escalation in the Middle East.