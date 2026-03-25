IAEA head believes nuclear agreement with Iran is possible

ROME, March 25. /TASS/. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi believes a nuclear agreement with Iran is possible on the basis of suspending Tehran’s nuclear program.

"It’s important for Iran to protect the principle of nuclear autonomy. But an agreement on this point is possible. A temporary suspension [of the nuclear program] could be considered," the IAEA chief said in an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper. According to him, "Alternative diplomatic plans exist that would allow for either a solution that states there will be no more enrichment for now because the political, military, and confidence situation doesn't allow it; or, in principle, to reassess the issue in five or ten years" under different circumstances.

For now, Grossi said, the discussion will be more limited. "In the sense that I don't see the possibility of further discussions about [uranium] enrichment, or of considering partial agreements. I see something more clear-cut," he said. Grossi also believes that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran has had an impact on the situation. "Three weeks of war that have left their mark. They’ve caused a lot of damage, affecting Iran’s economic, energy, and manufacturing infrastructure. This will lead to a slightly different conversation," the IAEA chief noted.

He confirmed that during the last round of talks between the parties, held in Geneva before the February 28 strikes, no agreement was reached, but there was "a mutual understanding," and a new meeting was scheduled in Vienna.

Grossi also stated that talks between the parties could take place this weekend in Islamabad, Pakistan.