Adviser to Iranian parliament speaker says talks with US won't go on as previously

RABAT, March 23. /TASS/. Iran will not engage in dialogue with the United States in a format that used to exist before the current escalation, Ebrahim Rasouli, adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker, said.

"Reports on an allegedly upcoming meeting between Iranian and US representatives are a far cry from the reality," the Al Mayadeen television channel quoted him as saying. Tehran, in his words, "will not return to the frames of the talks the Americans set before the aggression." "The initiatives advanced earlier were shared but now it is us who will set the details and dictate the terms," he explained.

According to him, Iran doesn’t want the countries that "have sold themselves out to America" and Israel to "derive profit from the Strait of Hormuz." "This is our right," he emphasized, adding that "countries that want this war to end must take Tehran’s point of view into account.".