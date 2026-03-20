US to deploy several thousand more troops to Middle East — Reuters

WASHINGTON, March 20. /TASS/. The United States intends to send several thousand more troops to the Middle East as part of the operation against Iran, the Reuters news agency reported.

Citing three unnamed US officials, the agency noted that "the United States military is deploying thousands of additional Marines and Sailors to the Middle East." The exact number of this contingent and the tasks assigned to them are not specified.

According to the agency, the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer and the Marine Corps unit stationed on board are being redeployed to the Persian Gulf area from San Diego, California, approximately three weeks ahead of the previously scheduled timeline.

The Pentagon and the US Central Command have not yet responded to TASS's request on this matter. The CENTCOM area of operational responsibility primarily covers the Middle East and North Africa.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.