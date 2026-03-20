Trump, US feel EU betrayed them on Iran — Lukashenko

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The United States felt that Europe betrayed it by refusing to support its military action against Iran, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated.

"I was curious how the Americans, the people directly involved, felt about being ditched by the Europeans. We also discussed this issue," BelTA quoted Lukashenko as saying. "They, of course, are very sensitive about this. And [American leader Donald] Trump, too, took it very hard."

As the Belarusian president noted, the US helped the Europeans both with NATO and economically. "They simply couldn’t exist without the Americans. And they simply dragged Germany out of the war by the ears," Lukashenko said. "There’s a big story here. Trump has roots in Germany, I think. And for the US, this is very painful and offensive. They will, of course, cope. But we need to get out of this situation (the conflict with Iran - TASS) sensibly," the Belarusian leader added.

The EU summit on March 20 made no decision to extend military support to the US in the conflict with Iran. In the final statement of the Middle East summit, EU leaders merely called on all parties to exercise restraint.

The United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran on February 28. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were struck. The White House justified the attack by citing alleged missile and nuclear threats from Iran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a retaliatory operation, targeting sites in Israel. US military bases in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE were also hit. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and some other key Iranian leaders were killed in the joint US-Israeli attack.