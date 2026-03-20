Minsk’s partners reside on both sides of Iranian conflict — Belarusian president

MINSK, March 20. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that Minsk’s partners are present on both sides of the Iranian conflict.

"On one side is Iran, seemingly our ally. They didn't listen to me when I told them on the eve of the war, long before. The US side knows this. And the Emirates, Qatar, especially Oman: we are now focusing on them. They all ended up involved. We are currently in talks with the Saudis. So here, it seems, our people are on both sides. And, God willing, this will all end. We have only one principle: we need this all to end. Because our people are on both sides. Everyone is suffering," the president said as quoted by the BelTA news agency.