Pakistan ranks as most terror-affected country in world — index

ISLAMABAD, March 20. /TASS/. Pakistan recorded more deaths than any other country from terrorist attacks in 2025, ranking as the most dangerous nation in the world from a terrorism perspective, according to the Institute for Economics & Peace in its annual report, Global Terrorism Index 2026.

"In 2025, Pakistan surpassed Burkina Faso as the country most impacted by terrorism. The number of deaths from terrorist attacks rose by nearly 6% over the past year to 1,139. This is the sixth consecutive year Pakistan saw an increase in terrorism deaths. However, there was a slight decline in the total number of terror attacks, from 1,098 in 2024 down to 1,045 in 2025," the report states. This is the highest number of terrorist attacks and fatalities in Pakistan over the past decade.

Pakistan has ranked in the top ten of the Global Terrorism Index for several years in a row. The number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan in 2025 was six times higher than in 2020 due to the increased activity of various terrorist organizations. The greatest threat came from the radical group Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which established bases and training camps in neighboring Afghanistan. As a result, the Pakistan-Afghanistan border sees more terrorist activity than anywhere else in the world.

In 2025, "the TTP accounted for 56% of terrorism-related deaths in Pakistan. They carried out 595 attacks, resulting in 637 deaths, an increase of 13% from the 555 deaths in the preceding year," the report says.

The Institute for Economics and Peace was established in 2007 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. The current Global Terrorism Index is the 13th-ever edition.