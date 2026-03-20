MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Europe is shaping its policy on war propaganda, having abandoned its original principles and its own identity, said Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement and former leader of the banned Opposition Platform - For Life party.

"Today’s European policy is based exclusively on the propaganda of war and Western hegemony and has completely forgotten its former principles," he wrote in an opinion piece posted on the movement’s website.

Furthermore, the politician continued, "this hysterical megalomania has led to the humiliation of European policy before the bloodthirsty clown [Vladimir] Zelensky." Medvedchuk recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin "noted that no matter how aggressive Kiev's policies are, the EU continues to provide Ukrainians with endless aid — both weapons and money."

Thus, Medvedchuk noted, European political culture has vanished. "It has been replaced by narrow-mindedness, agony, neo-Nazism, misanthropy, war cries, dancing on bones, and political cannibalism," he concluded.