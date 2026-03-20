EU recognizes need to establish plan for mutual defense in face of attack — Greek PM

ATHENS, March 20. /TASS/. The European Union leadership has recognized the need to establish a clear operational plan for the rapid activation of Article 42, paragraph 7, of the Treaty on European Union’s mutual defense clause in the event of an attack on an EU country, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a statement following the EU summit in Brussels.

The Prime Minister stated that he considers it extremely positive that, following the recent drone attack on Cyprus, many European countries, primarily Greece, rushed to Nicosia's aid, offering air and naval support, allowing Cyprus to feel completely protected.

"As the Cypriot President said, this essentially constituted a de facto, if not de jure, activation of Article 42(7), the EU’s mutual assistance clause. I would say that both the President of the European Commission [Ursula von der Leyen] and [Head of the EU Diplomatic Service Ms. Kaja] Kallas, along with our colleagues, recognized the need to move forward quickly with further steps. That is, to draw up a clear roadmap, within months and not years, so that we can have a clear operational plan in case this clause needs to be activated, outlining the steps we would take depending on the type of threat," Mitsotakis noted.

"I believe this is a very important achievement for our country and for Cyprus, as I have consistently spoken about the need, within the framework of strategic autonomy, to give substance and depth to this very important mutual assistance clause, which had somewhat faded from public debate," the Prime Minister added. In his view, "Cyprus’s ordeal is an opportunity for both Greece and Cyprus to push this discussion forward decisively in a direction that undeniably serves national interests."

On March 2, the British Akrotiri airbase in Cyprus was attacked by drones. This occurred after British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his approval of a US request to use the UK's military bases to strike missile depots in Iran. Following these drone attacks, naval vessels from many EU and NATO countries began deploying to Cyprus. Greece immediately dispatched two frigates and four F-16 fighter jets upgraded to Viper standard. The French frigate Languedoc and the German frigate FGS Nordrhein-Westfalen also arrived on the island. According to French President Emmanuel Macron, who visited Cyprus on March 9, France deployed the aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle near the island to ensure Cypriot security. A Dutch ship and frigates from the Spanish and Italian navies were also sent to Cyprus at that time.