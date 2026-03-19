Iranian intel detains 178 people on suspicion of collaborating with Israel

TEHRAN, March 19. /TASS/. The intelligence service of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, an elite unit of the armed forces) reported the detention of at least 178 people on suspicion of collaborating with Israeli security agencies.

"These traitors passed on the coordinates of Red Crescent centers and checkpoints, as well as images of damaged and vulnerable facilities, to the intelligence services of the American-Zionist enemy so that strikes could be launched against these targets," the Tasnim news agency quoted a statement from the IRGC Intelligence Organization as saying.