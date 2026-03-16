US, Israeli strikes destroy 55,000 buildings in Iran — ambassador to Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, March 16. /TASS/. Over 55,000 civilian buildings in Iran have been damaged or destroyed as a result of US and Israeli attacks that commenced on February 28, according to Iran’s ambassador to Tajikistan, Alireza Haghighian. These strikes have targeted not only military installations but also vital civilian infrastructure, including shopping malls, hospitals, and schools.

"To date, more than 55,000 civilian structures have been either destroyed or severely damaged," Haghighian stated. He highlighted the tragic example of a girls' school in Minab, where a missile strike resulted in the deaths of over 170 people, including children, and left dozens injured.

Haghighian condemned the United States' approach. He said "the United States generally lacks faith in diplomacy and negotiations, and disregards international law." He further argued that America's presence in the Middle East exacerbates regional instability rather than promoting security, stating, "America's military footprint not only fails to foster stability but also fuels unrest among Muslim nations."

The ambassador also detailed Iran’s retaliatory actions, which have targeted US military bases and facilities across the Middle East. "The Islamic Republic of Iran bears no hostile intentions toward neighboring states, respects their sovereignty and territorial integrity, and seeks to foster friendly relations," he emphasized. "However, we will not tolerate the use of regional territory for acts of aggression against Iran. Any activity by the United States or the Zionist regime targeting us will be considered a legitimate target."

Haghighian expressed confidence in Iran’s resilience, asserting that the nation would ultimately prevail in the ongoing standoff with the United States and Israel, thwarting their plans and safeguarding its interests.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were hit. The White House justified the attack by citing missile and nuclear threats allegedly emanating from Tehran. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation, attacking targets in Israel. US targets in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia were also hit. The strikes on Iran killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several other key figures in the leadership.