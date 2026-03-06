Hezbollah attacks Israeli army barracks in Western Galilee

BEIRUT, March 6. /TASS/. The Shiite militia Hezbollah carried out an operation against Israeli troops in Western Galilee, launching rocket attacks on army barracks in the settlement of Zarit, according to a statement posted on the group’s Telegram channel.

"Resistance forces fired several rounds at the barracks where enemy troops are stationed," the message reads.

Mortar fire was also directed at Israeli positions in Yoaf in the occupied Golan Heights.

Earlier, Hezbollah called on residents of towns in northern Israel located within 5 kilometers of the Lebanese border to leave their homes. According to the organization’s statement, "Israeli army attacks on Lebanon, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and the forced displacement of civilians will not go unanswered.".