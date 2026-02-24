US should resume dialogue with Russia on strategic stability — Chinese Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, February 24. /TASS/. The United States, with the world's largest nuclear arsenal, bears primary responsibility for nuclear disarmament. In this context, Washington should renew its dialogue with Moscow on strategic stability issues, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning stated at a news briefing.

"We hope the American side will respond to the expectations of the international community by resuming discussions with Russia on strategic stability and engaging in negotiations for a new strategic arms reduction treaty," she emphasized.

Furthermore, the Chinese delegation plans to actively engage with representatives from other nations during the upcoming UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva. Discussions are anticipated to cover both the conference’s agenda and preparations for the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, fostering dialogue and cooperation on these critical issues.