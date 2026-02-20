Five European states team up to make cheap air defense systems — Polish Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Poland, France, Germany, Great Britain and Italy have signed a cooperation deal to produce Low-Cost Effectors and Autonomous Platforms (LEAP), Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said after a meeting of the heads of defense departments of these countries in Krakow.

"We have just signed a very important commitment on the joint development of drone-based strike capabilities, low-cost, joint production, and joint procurement of low-cost drone effectors and payloads," Kosiniak-Kamysz said at a press conference broadcast by the Polish Defense Ministry on YouTube.

According to the minister, the European countries will use the Ukrainian experience for the cheap production of drones and anti-UAVs.

Bloomberg said that autonomous drones and anti-missiles for air defense systems will be developed as part of the initiative. They can be used in various environments, including in space.

The five states will work the initiative under the NATO framework. The military of the LEAP member countries will have to submit proposals on how to enhance their role within the alliance.