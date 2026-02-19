All countries invited to Board of Peace will eventually join — Trump

WASHINGTON, February 19. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump believes that all countries that were invited to the Gaza Board of Peace will eventually become a member of it.

"Almost everyone has accepted [the invitation to join], and the ones that haven’t, will be. Some are playing a little cute. Doesn’t work. You can’t play cute with me," Trump said.

"They are all joining. Most of them immediately. A few that we really don’t want, because they are a trouble. Take care of them," the US leader continued, without mentioning these countries by name.

''Meeting of the Board of Peace, very important. I believe it's the most consequential board, certainly in terms of power and in terms of prestige. There's never been anything close because these are the greatest world leaders," Trump added.

"We work together to ensure the brighter future for the people of Gaza, the Middle East and the entire world," he said.

Speaking about leaders, who a member of the Board of Peace, Trump said: "They've been very generous with money also."