‘Military Schengen’ to be introduced in EU by end of year — Lithuanian Seimas

VILNIUS, February 11. /TASS/. A set of measures and legal acts aimed at minimizing bureaucratic obstacles to the movement of troops across the state borders of member countries, referred to as ‘military Schengen,’ will be introduced within the EU by the end of this year, Chairman of the Lithuanian Seimas (parliament) Committee on National Security and Defense, Rimantas Sinkevicius, has announced.

"Europe recognizes that the procedure for moving troops across EU borders must be unified. The relevant European Commission initiative to create a ‘military Schengen’ will be implemented this year," he said, citing materials from the committee meeting held on February 11.

At the end of January, the Baltic states announced the creation of a unified military mobility space within their territories.