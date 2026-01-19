Iran expects to restore internet access no later than January 23

DUBAI, January 19. /TASS/. Internet services in Iran will be fully restored no later than Friday, the country’s Vice President for Science, Technology and Knowledge-Based Economy Affairs Hossein Afshin said.

"Internet services will be back to normal later today, tomorrow, or, at the very worst, by the end of the week," the Fars news agency quoted him as saying.

On January 8, Iranian users experienced a nationwide internet shutdown. On January 18, access to the Google search engine has been restored.