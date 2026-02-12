NEW YORK, February 12. /TASS/. The United States wields considerable influence over Venezuela’s sitting authorities, although the country is run by Venezuelans themselves, US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said in an interview with NBC News.

Wright said Venezuelans hold power in their country, but the US has enormous influence over its interim authorities. He explained that the largest source of government revenue, Venezuelan oil, is now US controlled. If the authorities promote changes that benefit America and improve life in Venezuela, that money will flow. If they deviate, the US will hold an immense lever of pressure.

The secretary of energy said Washington’s approach to Venezuela’s current leadership is "trust, but verify." He noted that the US has been working with Venezuelan authorized President Delcy Rodriguez for five weeks and described the cooperation as excellent.

Wright is on a visit to Venezuela, where he has held meetings with the country’s senior officials, including Venezuelan authorized President Rodriguez.