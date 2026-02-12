Russia's foreign trade surplus falls to $10 billion in December — Central Bank

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russia's foreign trade surplus for December 2025 decreased by $0.2 billion compared to the same period in 2024, reaching $10 billion, according to a preliminary estimate from the Central Bank.

Compared to the revised figure for November 2025, the surplus in foreign trade in goods increased by $3.3 billion, to $10 billion. This increase compared to November is due to a more significant increase in goods exports compared to imports, primarily due to seasonal factors, the regulator noted.

The deficit in the balance of services in December increased to $5.9 billion due to the traditional year-end surge in outbound tourism as well as an increase in imports of other services, including construction, telecommunications, computer, and information services, the regulator said.

The current account surplus in December 2025 amounted to $2.6 billion, compared to $1.9 billion in November 2025. The regulator attributed the change compared to November 2025 to an increase in the trade surplus.

The surplus in the balance of foreign trade in goods decreased to $116.7 billion from $132.1 billion in 2024, due to a decline in goods exports, primarily mineral products. Goods imports remained unchanged.

In 2025, the current account surplus decreased to $41.4 billion (2% of GDP) from $62.6 billion in 2024 (3% of GDP).