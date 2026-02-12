T-Plus net profit may reach $64.73-90.63 mln in 2025

PERM, February 12. /TASS/. T-Plus expects its net profit to total approximately 5-7 bln rubles ($64.73-90.63 mln) in 2025, while in 2026 the company anticipates net profit at 4-4.5 bln rubles ($51.78-58.25 mln), CEO Pavel Snikkars told reporters.

"The financial results for last year have not yet been finalized, but according to preliminary estimates, net profit will amount to about 5-7 bln rubles. In 2026, we expect to reach parameters of 4-4.5 bln rubles," he said.

Snikkars noted that a reduction in the key interest rate had a positive impact on the company’s financial results. "We paid less in interest, and these are direct costs associated with servicing our existing loan portfolio. Secondly, deferred tax liabilities were taken into account, and there were also accounting adjustments under certain line items," he added.

According to him, the revaluation of shareholdings in several companies in which T-Plus holds non-controlling stakes also had a favorable effect on financial performance.

"A decline in useful heat supply in 2025 had a positive effect on the company’s economics, given the price of gas. Because the weather was warmer, we consumed less gas as our primary fuel. As a result, we narrowed the gap — the excess of expenses over revenues — taking into account that the increase in gas prices was not fully reflected in heat tariffs," he emphasized.

At the same time, T-Plus’s investment program in 2026 will amount to 48.5 bln rubles ($627.87 mln), which is 21.3% higher than in 2025. The increase is linked to the need to complete work on several projects in the regions where the company operates.

"Last year’s investment program was significantly tightened in light of the high cost of borrowing. It amounted to 40 bln rubles. In 2026, we are planning approximately 48.5 bln rubles in investments. We need to finance and complete a number of projects. We will also begin construction of several facilities to cover a prospective electricity deficit," he said.

T Plus’s core areas of activity include power generation, energy trading, retail operations, and energy services. The company provides energy supply in 16 regions of Russia. Its client base includes more than 14 million individuals and over 160,000 corporate customers.

The group manages 60 power plants, more than 400 boiler houses, and over 18,000 km of heating networks. The installed electric capacity of the group’s energy facilities totals 15.5 GW, while installed thermal capacity stands at 55,000 Gcal per hour.