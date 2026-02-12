Dates, venue for next meeting on Ukraine still being discussed — senior Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The dates and venue for the next round of negotiations on the settlement in Ukraine are still under consideration, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS in response to a question about the possibility of holding the upcoming meeting in the United States.

"The question of the venue, as well as the dates, is not subject to public discussion until it has been agreed upon. We assume that the previous two rounds, which took place in Abu Dhabi, demonstrated that this venue is optimal from all points of view. It is conducive to work. But once again, I am not making any announcements on this matter, because it is still in progress," the deputy minister noted.

Earlier, information appeared in Ukrainian media that the next round of negotiations could allegedly take place in the United States on February 17 or 18.