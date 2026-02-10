Accomplice in assassination attempt on senior Russian general flees to Turkey

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. A female accomplice in the recent attempted assassination of Russian Lieutenant-General Vladimir Alekseyev has fled to Turkey, according to case materials seen by TASS.

"[Zinaida] Serebritskaya is currently hiding in Turkey after she took a direct flight to Istanbul from Moscow," the materials show.

Additionally, Serebritskaya has been placed on an international wanted list.

The attempt on the life of the senior Russian general occurred in a residential building on Volokolamskoye Highway in northwest Moscow on February 6. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported that Lyubomir Korba, a Russian national born in 1960 who investigators say was the gunman, was detained in Dubai and extradited to Russia with assistance from partners in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). A suspected male accomplice, Russian citizen Viktor Vasin, has also been identified.