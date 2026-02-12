Rosgeo discovers major fluorite deposit in Russia’s Trans-Baikal region

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Specialists from Rosgeo have discovered a major fluorite (fluorspar) deposit, Gozogor, in the Trans-Baikal region with reserves exceeding 5 mln tons, the holding said in a statement. According to the Russian Natural Resources Ministry, it ranks among the largest discoveries of 2025.

Following an expert review by the State Reserves Commission, state balance sheet reserves of fluorspar at the Gozogor deposit have been registered at 1.05 mln tons under the C1 category and 4.042 mln tons under the C2 category, Rosgeo noted.

"Fluorspar in Russia is classified as a strategically important and scarce type of solid mineral resource, currently 100% imported. The discovery of Gozogor is a significant development, as it has led to an increase in the country’s fluorite reserves for the first time in many years – and by as much as 17.5%. This expands the mineral resource base of the Far East and strengthens Russia’s raw material independence," Rosgeo’s Chief Geologist Artur Uzyunkoyan said.

The company emphasized that the Gozogor ore occurrence was originally identified by Soviet geologists in the 1980s during exploration of the Streltsovskoye ore field. In the 1990s, the enterprise Sosnovgeologiya began prospecting and evaluation work, but due to insufficient funding, the efforts were suspended and ultimately deemed incomplete. A contract to carry out evaluation work on fluorspar at the Gozogor site was signed in 2023 between Rosgeo and Rosnedra as part of the state program "Reproduction and Use of Natural Resources."

In 2025, geologists from Urangeo (a subsidiary of Rosgeo) completed a comprehensive set of evaluation works, including mining and drilling operations at the site in the Krasnokamensky District of the Trans-Baikal Territory, as well as office-based analysis and laboratory and technological studies. Based on the data obtained, specialists from RG-Consulting (a Rosgeo subsidiary) carried out a mining, technological, and economic feasibility assessment of exploration cut-off parameters and calculated fluorspar reserves, submitting the results for state expert review.

"The data obtained during the evaluation work confirmed that the fluorite mineralization at the Gozogor deposit extends over 2 kilometers and has potential for further expansion. The thickness of the ore bodies ranges from 60 meters to 150 meters. According to the protocol of the State Reserves Commission (GKZ), the average fluorite content in the ore amounts to 30.67% for balance reserves designated for open-pit mining and 38.16% for underground mining," Rosgeo added.

Rosgeo is a Russian diversified geological holding company providing a full range of services related to geological exploration. One hundred percent of Rosgeo’s shares are state-owned.