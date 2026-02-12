Severstal CEO expects decline in metals industry financials for 2025

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Financial results of Russian metals companies will decline significantly as of the end of this year, Severstal CEO Alexander Shevelev said in an interview with "12" television.

"The price of our metal products went down and we see all the companies of the metals segment of the Russian Federation will show without the exception a very serious dip in financial indicators as of 2025 year-end," he said.

The current ruble rate recognized by experts as too strong deprives Severstal of the opportunity to make economically feasible supply of steel products to international markets, Shevelev added.