EU intends to respond quickly to pressure from US, China — Macron

BRUSSELS, February 12. /TASS/. The European Union intends to deliver a prompt response to growing pressure from the United States and China, French President Emmanuel Macron said upon arriving at an informal EU summit in Belgium.

"Pressure on us is increasing, including through unfair competition from China and tariffs imposed by the United States. All of this requires a response," Macron noted.

According to him, "the EU’s priority now is, above all, a swift response."

Macron emphasized that to achieve this, the European Union needs to enhance its competitiveness, address energy issues, strengthen existing partnerships, and conclude new ones.