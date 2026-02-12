First lady to stay in touch with Russia to reunite more kids with families — White House

WASHINGTON, February 12. /TASS/. US First Lady Melania Trump continues her contacts with Russia to help Russian and Ukrainian children reunite with their families, the White House press service said in a statement.

"Today marks the third reunification since I have been working strategically with both nations. I have no doubt more progress will come," Mrs. Trump was quoted as saying in a statement.

The first lady "and her representative continue to engage in discussions with both countries," the document says.

"I appreciate that Russia and Ukraine are dedicated to bringing back the children who have been displaced because of the circumstances surrounding this conflict. Although all parties are cooperating and our communications remain robust, I urge Russia and Ukraine to intensify their efforts to ensure the safe return of every child to their families and guardians," she said.

Earlier Russian Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova said on Telegram that she had helped one child to reunite with his family in Russia and five more kids - with their families in Ukraine.

In October 2025, Melania Trump said her representatives were working directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s team to ensure safe return of children to their families in Russia and Ukraine. Back then, she said Russia was cooperating with the US in good faith and remained ready to provide "objective and detailed information" on the subject. Later, Lvova-Belova thanked the first lady for her attention to the families affected by the Ukrainian conflict, and expressed hope that the humanitarian effort will continue.