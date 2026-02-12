Russian cross-country skier Nepryayeva finishes 21st in women’s 10km event at Olympics

TESERO /Italy/, February 12. /TASS/. Russian cross-country skier Daria Nepryayeva finished in 21st place in the women’s Cross-Country Skiing 10-km Interval Start Free event at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy on Thursday.

The Russian, who is competing at the 2026 Winter Games under a neutral status (AIN), raced the distance in 24 minutes 45 seconds, finishing 21st out of participating 111 cross-country skiers.

Sweden’s Frida Karlsson won the gold in the race with a time of 22 minutes 49.2 seconds; her compatriot Ebba Anderson snatched the silver, finishing 46.6 seconds behind the winner. Jessie Diggins of the United States took the bronze at 23 minutes 38.9 seconds.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been cleared to participate in the 2026 Winter Games under a neutral designation, which excludes the display of national flags and anthems.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026. Thirteen Russian athletes are competing under a neutral status in figure skating, speed skating, short track, freestyle skiing, cross-country skiing, alpine skiing, luge and ski mountaineering.

Team Norway currently tops the Overall Medals Standings at the 2026 Winter Games with 13 medals (seven gold, two silver and four bronze), followed by hosts Italy in 2nd place (5-2-7) and the United States in 3rd (4-6-3).