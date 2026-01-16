Poland eastern border 'anti-drone shield' to be ready within two years — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Poland will complete the creation of a counter-drone system on its eastern border within two years, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said on Radio Zet.

"How long will it take to create a national counter-drone system? Project San and the Polish anti-drone shield within the Eastern Shield will attain first capabilities in six months. The full system will take 24 months to complete," Tomczyk said.

According to him, Warsaw will present the San "anti-drone shield" project in the coming weeks. Tomczyk called this program the largest and most advanced in Europe.

In November 2025, Tomczyk announced that Warsaw was working on creating its own "drone wall" alongside with a similar project that Germany, Poland, Finland, and the Baltic states had agreed to implement.