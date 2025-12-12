Ukraine wants to join EU by 2027 — media

LONDON, December 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian option for a peaceful settlement, as conveyed to the US, envisions accession to the European Union by January 1, 2027, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

The newspaper noted that Brussels supports Kiev’s aspirations, although such a rapid admission of Ukraine into the EU would require to "rewrite the bloc's accession procedures."

The European Commission proposed launching negotiations on Ukraine’s EU membership back in 2024, but those plans were blocked by Hungary’s veto.

Accession negotiations are intended to bring the candidate country’s legislation into line with that of the European Union. They typically last more than 10 years, and there is no strict timeframe for the process. For example, Turkey began EU accession talks in 2005, and they have continued for 20 years without any real prospect of the country joining the bloc.